New infections smash new record reaching 865

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities hit a new high on Wednesday reaching 865, pushing the total number to 27,334.

Of these new cases, 44 were reported at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The data showed six more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 534.

The total number of intubated patients was 86, while 265 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 1,588,713 PCR tests and 41,827 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.