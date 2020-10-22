Greek PM unveils new measures amid record spike in Covid-19 inefctions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced fresh measures aimed at containing a record spike in coronavirus infections.

The use of masks outdoors will become mandatory, Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

Meanwhile, authorities will impose a curfew from 12.30 a.m. until 5 a.m. in regions that belong to risk levels three and four in the four-tier system.

The new measures will come into effect on Saturday at 6 a.m.

Health authorities announced 882 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 15 new deaths.