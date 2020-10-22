Mitsotakis holds teleconference with regional governors, asks for closer cooperation in the battle against COVID-19

“We need you to be our allies in the effort to avoid measures with heavy economic impact, it is very important for the central state and regional administration, as well as local administration, to cooperate and be on full alert,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a video conference on Thursday with the 13 regional governors of Greece.

Mitsotakis asked for closer cooperation with central administration and a more active role by the regions in the battle against the pandemic, underlining that the “measures work provided they are implemented,” adding that this will always create minor conflicts of interests on a regional and local level.

He said that the problem at present was now mainly concentrated in night-time leisure activities and some specific clusters, mostly in retirement homes and refugee camps, and quoted Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras, who said that the transmission of the virus was mostly linked with the activities of young people, especially during the night.

Participating in the meeting were Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, Deputy Interior Minister Theodoros Livanios and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, Professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras, the secretary general for the coordination of interior policies Thanassis Kontogeorgis, the president of the Central Union of Greek Municipalities Dimitris Papastergiou and all the regional governors of Greece.

AMNA