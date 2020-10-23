Coast guard’s licensing services go digital

The digital transformation of Greek bureaucracy, which has been accelerated since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, has also reached the country’s coast guard which presented on Wednesday a new online platform offering a series of licensing services to citizens and companies as part of efforts to slash red tape and reduce the need for citizens to take care of paperwork in person.

At the headquarters of the Hellenic Coast Guard at Piraeus port, Greek Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis and other officials presented the application developed for the electronic submission and processing of requests for a series of licenses issued by port authority offices nationwide.

In the initial phase, which starts next month, the platform will cover 10 categories of activities, ranging from licenses for lifeguards and diving schools to leasing motorboats and small speedboats. “A new digital era dawn in relations between the coast guard and Greek society.

Citizens and companies will now be offered services in a modern and user-friendly digital environment, without the need for physical presence and with no delays,” the minister told a press conference.

[Xinhua]