Combatting the pandemic is a team effort, Kikilias says

“Combatting the pandemic is a team effort. It is an effort without party lines or petty political aims. We are talking about the value of human life. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again put things in perspective,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with Skai TV on Friday.

“There is a sequence of generations around the world, with a pandemic, a huge public health crisis. And in our country, where the situation is much better than other countries, we see that little by little, as we go from autumn to winter, the situation has become more difficult. It is logical that ovement increases transmission. There are the youngest people, who are mostly asymptomatic, the older people, the vulnerable groups, the people who are at risk and we need to support them. Let us all consider what we do in our daily lives and, of course, what the state does. In my opinion, the state and the citizens are one, and everyone should understand that,” he added.

The Minister of Health noted that we are in the midst of a very important effort that will continue in the coming months, until science can help with a vaccine or a drug that was now not far away. “And we will all make this effort together,” he stressed.