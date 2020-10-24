Greece confirms 935 new coronavirus infections, 5 fatalities on Saturday, 91 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 935 new coronavirus infections on Friday, of which 47 relate to known clusters and 44 were identified at entry points to the country.

The infections total 29,992 since the pandemic first broke out in Greece, of whom 3,828 relate to travel abroad and 11,532 to already known cases.

Another 91 patients are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 93.4 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more. Thirty are women. So far 270 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

In addition, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) registered another 5 deaths, bringing the pandemic’s toll in Greece to 564. Of the deceased, their median age was 79 years and 96.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Also, 213 were women.

The government’s most recent protective measures against the coronavirus’ second wave of dispersal in Greece were published in the Government Gazette on Saturday.