Greece confirms 715 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 95 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 715 new coronavirus infections on Monday, of which 93 relate to known clusters and 48 relate to tests carried out at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

The country’s confirmed infections since end of February total 31,496, of which 3,883 are linked to travel abroad and 1,194 are linked to already known cases.

Currently, 95 patients are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years. Of these, 95.8% have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more, while 32 are women. Another 274 have been discharged from ICUs in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic.

EODY also announced 7 more deaths, bringing fatalities in Greece to a total of 581. Of the total, their median age was 79 years and 96.2% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the 581, 220 were women.