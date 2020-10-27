Daily coronavirus cases in Greece soar into four-digit field: 1,259 on Tuesday

Greece broke the four-digit ceiling with 1,259 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, surpassing a hundred intubated patients for the first time as well, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

Monday’s new cases totalled 715.

Of the day’s new cases, 112 are linked to known clusters and 62 are a result of checks at the country’s entry points. They bring the total of all infections in Greece since the start to 32,752 of which 3,950 relate to travel abroad and 12,381 to already known cases.

At Greek hospitals, 102 patients have been intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 96.1 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 o more, and 33 are women. Another 277 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic’s start.

EODY also announced 12 confirmed deaths, or 593 fatalities in total in Greece. The median age of all the deceased so far was 79 years and 96.1 pct had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the total, 225 were women.