Greece confirms 1,547 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 10 deaths

In a further steep rise of infections, Greece confirmed 1,547 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, from 1,259 on Tuesday.

Of these, 78 are related to previously confirmed cases and 52 were confirmed at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

All cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic total 34,299. Of these, 4,003 relate to travel abroad and 12,552 to already known cases.

Intubated patients total 108. Their median age is 65 years, 93.5 pct of them have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 34 of them are women.

Another 280 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, EODY reported 10 deaths, bringing the casualty toll to 603. Of the latter, their median age was 79 years and 96.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old. Slightly over a third (228) were women.