Kikilias says 130,000 rapid tests were sent to hospitals and health centres

Ηealth Minister Vassilis Kikilias, in an interview with public broacaster ERT on Thursday, stressed that 130,000 rapid tests were sent on Wednesday to all hospitals and health centres in the country, in order to facilitate and speed up the testing that must be carried out on staff, but also in Accident and Emergency Departments, on patients, and on all those who need it.

The health minister appealed to the elderly and vulnerable groups who are most at risk to be especially careful: “People who are elderly, who have underlying diseases must now be much more careful. They are more at risk from the coronavirus. We have to protect ourselves, we have to follow the instructions. The mask is our protection right now until we have a vaccine, which will be given first to vulnerable groups. We all hope for this, based on what is being said by science and technology and the big companies,” he added.