New Covid-19 infections at 1,211; deaths and ICU intubations rise

The number of new coronavirus infections reported on Thursday came to 1,211, which was an improvement from Wednesday’s record of 1,547, but deaths and intubations rose.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 12 people died in the 24 hours from its last bulletin and 114 coronavirus patients were intubated in intensive care.

On Wednesday, EODY reported 10 deaths and 108 patients on ventilators.

Thursday’s death toll brought the total since the start of the health crisis to 615.

Greece has gone from a daily new case load in the low hundreds to well more than a thousand a day within the space of a few weeks, prompting new restrictions and localized lockdowns in parts of the country struggling to contain transmission.

