PM Mitsotakis to announce additonal measures against Covid-19 on Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that additional measures to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece will be announced on Friday, while addressing a virtual meeting of the cabinet on Thursday.

“We must again take stricter measures more promptly than the other European countries, as we did during the first wave of the virus, in order to avoid the worst and save human lives while reducing the pressure on the health system. Tomorrow I will announce a new one-month plan of action,” the prime minister said, adding that the government’s goal remains that of averting a full lockdown.

Mitsotakis announced that the coronavirus threat level in the regions of Thessaloniki, Larissa and Rodopi was raised to level 4 on Thursday and measures for ‘red areas’ will be applied there, meaning that most activities with the exception of retail trade and the operation of schools will be suspended.

He said that the government will step up targeted restrictions in order to avoid a full lockdown but stressed that their implementation “must be absolute” and that the next 15 days will be crucial.

AMNA