Ryanair: New Heraklion route to Thessaloniki

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (29 Oct) announced a new Heraklion route to Thessaloniki, offering two flights every week. This new route will commence on 18th December 2020 as part of Ryanair’s Greek Winter 2020 schedule.

Greek consumers can now book their Christmas domestic trips and reunite with friends and family, flying on the lowest fares and with a new set of health measures that Ryanair has rolled out to protect its customers and crew.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €32.99, for travel from 18th December until the end of March 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (1 Nov), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said:

“We are pleased to announce a new Heraklion route to Thessaloniki, commencing on 18th December 2020, offering two weekly flights as part of our Greek Winter 2020 schedule. Greek consumers can now book domestic flights to reunite with friends and family for Christmas and can further enjoy flying on Ryanair´s lowest fares this winter as the route will continue operating until March 2021, supporting the economic recovery and regional connectivity and tourism across the country.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €32.99 for travel from 18th December until the end of March 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (1 Nov). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”