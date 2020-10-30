FM Dendias offers Turkish FM Cavusoglu Greece’s assistance in earthquake relief efforts

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu after a powerful earthquake shook coastal Turkey and the Greek island of Samos on Friday afternoon.

Following the call, the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a tweet in English: “Following the earthquake that hit Samos & Izmir, FM Nikos Dendias reached out to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu expressing Greece’s readiness to immediately send to Turkey members of the disaster relief unit, in order to help in extracting people trapped in buildings.”