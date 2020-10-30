PM Mitsotakis expresses condolences to Turkish President Erdogan over earthquake victims

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey’s victims in the 6.7 Richter scale earthquake that shook the Aegean on Friday.

Later on Twitter, the Greek Premier wrote in English: “I just called President Erdogan to offer my condolences for the tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries. Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together.”

Six people lost their lives and 202 are injured in Turkey after the tremor, according to late afternoon data from the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).