Police fine 1,357 for not wearing a mask and social distancing on Thursday

Four violations related to the operation of shops and private companies were recorded on Thursday, as well as 200 violations of curfew and 1,357 instances of not wearing a mask, during a total of 44,279 inspections carried out by the Greek police across the country, in the context of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Regarding the 200 violations of the curfew between 00:30 and 5:00, an equal number of fines of 150 euros were imposed, of which 146 were in Attica, 39 in Thessaloniki, five in Central Macedonia, four in Epirus, two in Thessaly, two in Central Greece and two in Western Macedonia.

Regarding the 1,357 fines for not wearing a mask or not observing required distancing measures, an equal number of 150-euro fines were imposed; 720 in Attica, 174 in Thessaloniki, 94 in Central Greece, 60 in Thessaly, 56 in the Ionian Islands, 54 in Central Macedonia, 41 in Crete, 28 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 28 in the Peloponnese, 26 in Western Macedonia, 25 in the North Aegean, 20 in Western Greece, 17 in Epirus and 14 in the South Aegean.

According to the Greek police, inspections are continuing with undiminished intensity for the protection of public health.