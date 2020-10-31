Greece registers 2,056 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 6 deaths; 135 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 2,056 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 62 are linked to known clusters of infection and 22 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

All cases in Greece total 39,251, of which 4,112 relate to travel from abroad and 13,278 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 135 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 93.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 38 of them are women. Another 291 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 6 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 626 in total. Of the latter, their median age was 79 years, 96.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 238 were women.