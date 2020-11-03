Covid-19 Movement Restrictions: How to Move Around in Greece

Greek authorities have announced region-specific movement restrictions, which were put in effect on Tuesday, November 3, to combat the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In accordance to country’s color-coded risk-assessment map, movement in Greece now depends on the Covid-19 risk level of an area. More specifically, areas are designated as “monitoring” (Level 1-yellow), “high alert” (Level 2-red), or “subject to special restrictions” (Level 3-grey).

I. Movement in ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ areas

In ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ areas, citizens must abide by an announced curfew from 12 midnight until 5am.

● Citizens are allowed movement during 12am-5am, only for the following reasons:

– To go to and return from work.

– Emergencies (health reasons – transfer to hospitals and night pharmacies)

In case the movement is work-related, citizens must have identification on them in the form of an ID or a passport and a type A employer certificate (hard copy) or special self-employment certificate (hard copy) to present in case of inspection by authorities. The document (in Greek) can be obtained online from the website www.forma.gov.gr.

ATTENTION: Domestic travel is allowed for citizens in ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ areas (travel from one region to another).

II. Movement in ‘grey’ areas

In ‘grey’ areas, a 24-hour restriction on movement has been imposed with exceptions per time zone – 9pm-5am and 5am-9pm – and by sending an SMS to the five-digit mobile phone service 13033.

What to write in the SMS: Option number/reason of movement (space) home address and send to 13033.

● 5am-9pm movement zone

Citizens are allowed movement outdoors only for the following reasons:

– To go and return from work during working hours (with a type A employer certificate, without sending an SMS)

– To go to a pharmacy or attending an appointment with a doctor (SMS – Option 1)

– To go to the supermarket if it is not possible for groceries to be delivered (SMS – Option 2)

– To go to a public service office with a scheduled appointment and to the bank strictly if online transactions are not possible (SMS – Option 3)

– To provide assistance to people in need or to accompany young students (minors) to/from school (SMS – Option 4)

– To go to a funeral under the conditions provided by law or if divorced/separated parents need to go outdoors for reasons concerning their child/children (SMS – Option 5)

– To exercise outdoors (jogging) or walk a pet, solitary or strictly in pairs and observing the necessary distance of 1.5 meters from one another (SMS – Option 6)

● 9pm-5am movement zone

Movement is allowed strictly for the following reasons:

– Work (with type A employer certificate, without sending an SMS)

– Health (SMS – Option 1)

– To walk a pet (SMS – Option 6)

ATTENTION: It is prohibited to travel out of a regional unit with ‘grey’ status (air and rail travel abroad is suspended).

It should be noted that individuals caught violating movement restrictions in face strict penalties.

Greece’s color-coded risk-assessment map will be updated every 14 days based on the recommendations of the Health Ministry’s special committee of infectious disease specialists or whenever required by the health and epidemiological indicators.

Measures and rules are subject to change – with little to no advance notice – based on the latest scientific and research information.

Press here to see the risk-assessment map (Greek link).

