Crete’s Arkadi Hotel Launches Large-scale Renovation Project

Arkadi Hotel, a hospitality unit located in the center of Chania on Crete, has announced a large-scale renovation project to be completed by May 2021.

With works already underway, the modern three-star hotel will have revamped all of its public areas and 64 rooms.

The Arkadi Hotel is in the portfolio of Bitsakis Bros Tourist Enterprises SA.

“We are very optimistic about the project, which we estimate to complete on schedule. The Arkadi Hotel has a great location and we believe that this renovation project will excite our customers and significantly upgrade our services,” said Yiannis Bitsakis, managing director of Bitsakis Bros Tourist Enterprises SA.

After renovation works are completed, the rooms of Arkadi Hotel will have a new aesthetic look and feature a new decoration style and modern amenities. The hotel will have a focus on new technologies, as well as revamped bathrooms, comfortable beds, fast internet connection, mini bars, room service, smart TVs with satellite channels and USB media players.

Arkadi Hotel will also offer the option of connecting rooms in order to accommodate more guests.

The hotel will also have a modern reception area for its customers and a comfortable lobby for large groups.

Its restaurant will be completely renovated to offer breakfast and other meals during the day.

According to management, special attention will be shown to the appearance of breakfast selections and the quality of meals at the Arkadi Hotel. The selections on the hotel’s menu will aim to promote local products.

Moreover, the hotel will look to cover the needs of customers with special nutritional needs.

In addition, the hotel’s mezzanine floor will be transformed into a separate area that will offer guests the opportunity to relax and enjoy coffee, snacks or a drink.

Arkadi Hotel’s renovation project is expected to be completed in May, in time for the hotel’s reopening for the tourism season of 2021.