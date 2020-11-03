Introducing 5G in Greece could bring investments of up to 6.5 bln euros in 2021-2030, says Ernst & Young

The introduction of 5G technology in Greece could lead to investments of 1.2-1.5 billion euros on infrastructure networks in the next decade (2021-2030) and another 2.7-5.0 billion euros in investments on the development of sectorial applications based on 5G, Ernst & Young Greece said in a survey conducted for the Digital Governance Ministry.

The benefits of these investments on the Greek economy are translated into an accumulated increase in Gross Value Added of between 7.3 and 12.4 billion euros and the creation of 50-60,000 new job positions in the country, the survey said.

EY Greece said the development of 5G networks were expected to lead to the development of new business models and the emergence of a new way of work and living through the use of advanced digital technologies such as AI, Internet of Things, Mobile Edge Computing, enhanced reality, drones and robotics. This would allow the appearance of innovative sector solutions in the Greek economy such as smart factories and logistics, smart mobility, precision farming, digital civil services, digital health services, smart cities, etc.

EY Greece presented a road map including 12 initiatives and 42 actions to help in the efficient implementation of the 5G project in the Greece, along with key performance indicators that will allow monitoring progress of implementation.