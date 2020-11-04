Greek coronavirus cases spike to 2646, deaths to 18; 179 currently in ICUs

Coronavirus infections showed another spike in Greece on Wednesday, with 2,646 new cases of which 42 were identified at entry points to the country.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) said the total infections in Greece since the start of the pandemic amount to 46,892, of which 4,271 have been linked to travel abroad and 14,427 to already known cases.

EODY said 179 people are intubated. Their median age is 67, 88.8 pct have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 42 are women.

Another 305 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, deaths soared to 18, bringing fatalities to a total of 673. The median age of all is 79 years, 96.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more and 259 were women.

Regional distributions

Several regions reported between 30 and 50 new cases this day. The regions with over 50 confirmed cases are as follows:

– 823 in Thessaloniki

– 588 in Attica

– 111 in Larissa

– 85 in Drama

– 83 in Rodopi

– 78 under investigation

– 72 in Serres

– 61 in Evros

– 57 in Kavala

– 55 in Xanthi

– 54 in Pella and

– 51 in Kilkis

Availability of ICU beds

The Ministry of Health announced the availability of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) in Greek hospitals on Thursday, saying that of 348 beds in ICUs dedicated to Covid-19 nationwide, only 128 remain available.

The numbers are as follows:

– Total beds in all Greek ICUs: 1,013

– Total beds in Greek ICUs (non-Covid): 665. Of these, only 187 are available. In Attica, 65 are available (out of 323), and in Thessaloniki 40 are available (out of 81).

– Total beds for Covid-19 patients, whether in ICUs or not: 3,972. Of these, 1,503 are occupied by patients either in several states/facilities, including intubation.

– Total Covid-dedicated beds in ICUs: 348. Of these, 128 are available. In Attica, 40 are available (out of 144), and in Thessaloniki, 31 are available (out of 102).