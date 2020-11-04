Island of Samos has risen 18-25 cm after powerful earthquake

The northeastern Aegean island of Samos has risen by an eye-opening 18-25 cm after the strong earthquake recorded on Friday, October 30 with its epicentre in the sea 16 km north-northwest of the island.

The spectacular elevation was observed in both northern and southern parts of the island, according to an announcement by a research team from the School of Geology and Geoenvironment of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, made up of Professor Efthymis Lekkas, Dr. Spyridon Mavroulis, Dr. Marilia Gogou and Dr. Ioanna Triantafyllou, with the participation of seismologist Dr. Gerasimos Papadopoulos.

The team has carried out a thorough study of the Samos quake, its impact on the island’s buildings, the accompanying geodynamic phenomena, the tsunami that followed and the distortion of land formations.

From the total observations carried out in situ, it is indicated that the permanent elevation of the island is between 18 to 25 cm.

The Samos quake, which killed two teens on the island, was felt throughout Greece and nearby Turkey, while it caused extensive damage and flattened several buildings in the city of Izmir, killing 113 people and injuring more than a thousand others.