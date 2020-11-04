PM Mitsotakis to speak on pandemic management on Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to speak about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 12:00 noon on Thursday.

At the Maximos Mansion event, he will also respond to questions by the press.

Infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras, on the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the novel coronavirus, will also participate.

Government sources spoke of “an alarm over the exponential rise of infections in the country” and the pressure on the health system.

In a statement they said, “Despite the measures, recent days are showing an exponential rise in infections throughout the country. This is cause for alarm because it will add greater pressure onto the health system. That is why, as in a previous phase, more measures are necessary to stem the pandemic’s progress. We cannot stand by when we see the problem approaching. The situation is being reviewed on a daily basis. Measures are being studied and will be announced by the prime minister following the recommendations of specialists.”