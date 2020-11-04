Three arrests and nearly 2,300 fines for breach of Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday

Police arrested three individuals and recorded 37 violations of rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus by businesses, as well as 417 violations of curfew and 1,741 breaches of face mask and social distancing rules on Tuesday, the first day of tighter restrictions in many Greek regions against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to police, a total of 45,617 checks were carried out on Tuesday.

Eleven catering businesses were fined for opening after hours, six of them in Western Greece, three in Epirus, one on Crete and one in the Northern Aegean. Additionally, 26 businesses were fined for violating the operation rules during the pandemic.

Fines of 150 euro were handed out to 417 persons violating the curfew, while 1,741 received a 150-euro fine for not wearing a face mask and not keeping the necessary distance.

Furthermore, three persons did not fill in the mandatory Passenger Locator Form.

The Greek police said they are continuing inspections for the protection of the public health.