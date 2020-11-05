All of Greece coloured grey on COVID-19 safety and protection map

The Covid-19 health safety and protection map is now coloured grey for the entire country on the website https://covid19.gov.gr/covid-map, following the announcements made by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday.

According to the website, the new measures, namely the full nationwide lockdown, will come into effect on Saturday at 06:00 for the entire country.

At the same time, Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis and the general secretary of trade and consumer protection Panagiotis Staboulidis will make announcements at 18:00 on Thursday from the general secretariat for civil protection on the implementation of protection measures to contain the spread of the virus.

It is noted that the regional units of Thessaloniki and Serres, where a strict lockdown was announced earlier, have been coloured grey on the map since Tuesday, November 3.