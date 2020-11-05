Thirteen arrests and over 2,000 fines for violations of Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday

Police arrested 13 individuals and recorded 13 violations of rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus by businesses, as well as 358 violations of curfew and 1,673 breaches of face mask and social distancing rules on Wednesday.

According to police, a total of 46,711 checks were carried out on Wednesday.

Fines of 150 euro were handed out to 358 persons violating the curfew, while 1,673 received a 150-euro fine for not wearing a face mask and not keeping the necessary distance.

The Greek police said they are continuing inspections for the protection of public health.