Curfew between 21:00 and 5:00 will cease to apply as of Saturday, November 7, at 6:00

With the introduction of new lockdown measures at 6:00 on Saturday, November 7 the curfew between 21:00 to 5:00 in the morning will cease to apply, Civil Protection Service sources clarified to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Friday.

From Saturday morning and until November 30, all movement outside the home will only be allowed by sending an SMS to 13033, with a printed document available at forma.gov.gr or a handwritten document listing one of the following reasons for going out:

1- Visit to a pharmacy or visit to a doctor if necessary

2 – Visit to a supermarket or stores for essential supplies

3 – Visit to a bank if e-banking transactions are not possible

4 – Visit to people needing assistance or escorting children to and from school

5 – Attending a funeral, as per the conditions provided by the law, or visiting children in case of divorced parents

6 – Physical exercise outdoors or up to two persons taking their pet for a walk while always observing a 1.5-metre distance.