Increased traffic on motorways as Athenians abandon the city for their villages

The traffic at motorway toll posts was significantly higher on Friday as many Athenians abandoned the Greek capital for their villages, ahead of a full lockdown that will come into full effect on Saturday at 06:00 and last until November 30.

Over 4,000 vehicles have passed through the tolls on the two major Greek motorways, while on Thursday a total of 47,731 vehicles passed through the tolls against 30,123 that passed last Thursday. Attica traffic police are expecting a huge rise of traffic on the motorways on Friday and are on alert to facilitate traffic and prevent accidents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.