Interior Min Thedorikakos unveils measures in public sector during lockdown

Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Friday announced the measures taken in the public sector and local administration during the lockdown.

He said that public services will operate with essential staff and teleworking by at least 50 pct of employees will be favoured. Those not working remotely will maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between them, while the use of a mask will be mandatory.

To avoid overcrowding, there will be three working shifts (07:00 – 15:00, 08:00 – 16:00 and 09:00 – 17:00), while it will be possible to do work in other shifts, independent of the fixed hours of each service.

For parents with children attending high school, the measures of the first quarantine will apply, such as part-time work or work at different hours or the granting of special-purpose leave.

Regarding public-sector employees belonging to vulnerable groups, Theodorikakos announced that special leave of absence will be provided, as well as facilitations for parents with children belonging to vulnerable groups.