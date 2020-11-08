NOPH reports 1,914 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths on Sunday

There were 1,914 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation announced on Sunday, bringing the nationwide total since the start of the pandemic to 56,698. There were 35 more deaths due to Covid-19 in that time, bringing total deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic to 784.

Of the total cases, 54.2 pct concerned men, 4,429 (7.8 pct) were linked to travel abroad and 15,678 were linked to another known case.

NOPH said a total of 228 patients were on ventilators on Sunday, with a median age of 66 years old. Of these, 57 (25 pct) are women and the rest are men, while 88.2 pct have either an underlying condition or are aged above 70 years old. In total, 323 patients have been discharged from an ICU.

Of total deaths from Covid-19, women account for 316 (40.3 pct) and 96.4 pct had either an underlying condition or was aged above 70 years old.