Germany’s Federal Foreign Office recently updated its travel advice and has added five regions in Greece to its “risk areas” list due to an increase in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.
As of November 9, travellers who have stayed in a “risk area” during the last ten days before entry to Germany must immediately quarantine themselves for 10 days.
The updated travel advice was issued on Friday and advises against non-essential travel from November 8 to Attica, Epirus, Thessaly, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace and Central Macedonia. The five Greek regions follow Western Macedonia’s inclusion on the list as the region was considered a ‘risk area’ since November 1.
The classification of a destination as a “risk area” is due to a country exceeding 50 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, a rule that has been set by the German authorities as a limit for measures to be taken both abroad and in Germany.
According to the travel advice, travelers returning to Germany from a “risk area” will be obliged to self isolate for 10 days but can shorten the quarantine period by a negative test. After five days of quarantine at the earliest, travelers can be tested for Covid-19 in order to end the self isolation obligation (if they have a negative test result).
In addition, travelers will have to log on to https://www.einreiseanmeldung.de and register before arriving in Germany.
The classification of a destination as a risk area is based on a joint analysis and decision by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health, Foreign Office and Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community.
news.gtp.gr
One Reply to “Greek Regions on Germany’s List of Covid-19 ‘Risk Areas’”
There does not seem to be any reference to WHO for guide line , There is nothing About the CCP the primary infection zone being shut down or guaranteed . Was that intentional , Will we become willingly complicit and refuse to Profile and identify the Nation responsible . Will greed and our own corruption and a agenda based logic prevail. ?