Greek Regions on Germany’s List of Covid-19 ‘Risk Areas’

Germany’s Federal Foreign Office recently updated its travel advice and has added five regions in Greece to its “risk areas” list due to an increase in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.

As of November 9, travellers who have stayed in a “risk area” during the last ten days before entry to Germany must immediately quarantine themselves for 10 days.

The updated travel advice was issued on Friday and advises against non-essential travel from November 8 to Attica, Epirus, Thessaly, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace and Central Macedonia. The five Greek regions follow Western Macedonia’s inclusion on the list as the region was considered a ‘risk area’ since November 1.

The classification of a destination as a “risk area” is due to a country exceeding 50 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, a rule that has been set by the German authorities as a limit for measures to be taken both abroad and in Germany.

According to the travel advice, travelers returning to Germany from a “risk area” will be obliged to self isolate for 10 days but can shorten the quarantine period by a negative test. After five days of quarantine at the earliest, travelers can be tested for Covid-19 in order to end the self isolation obligation (if they have a negative test result).

In addition, travelers will have to log on to https://www.einreiseanmeldung.de and register before arriving in Germany.

The classification of a destination as a risk area is based on a joint analysis and decision by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health, Foreign Office and Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community.

