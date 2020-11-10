Authorities report 41 dead, 2,384 new infections

Greek health authorities announced 2,384 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and 41 more deaths from Covid-19.

This was the second day in a row that authorities reported 41 fatalities.

The country has reported a total of 60,570 infections since the start of the pandemic, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Of these new cases, 50 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Greece was 866 (median age was 79).

At the same time, the number of intubated patients rose to 263 from 239 on Monday (average age was 66), while 336 have left ICU.