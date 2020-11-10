Civil aviation authority extends notams to November 30

The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) current notams on international and domestic flights are extended to the end of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown on November 30, CAA said on Monday.

The extension will affect travel to and from the following countries: Albania, Israel, North Macedonia, Russia, Spain (Catalonia) and Turkey.

Also extended to November 30 is a ban of entry on passengers from non-EU countries, excepting Australia, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.