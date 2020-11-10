Positivity rate in Covid-19 testing in Thessaloniki at 32 pct, says health minister

The percentage of all coronavirus tests performed in Thessaloniki that come back positive stands at 32 percent, which suggests higher transmission in the community, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias said on Tuesday.

Presenting data from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki during a press briefing on the current state of the national healthcare system, the minister said more than 2 million PCR and rapid antigen tests have been conducted nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

Based on the data, testing picked up during the summer. From an average of 982 tests per day in March, testing jumped to an average of 11,366 per day in August and 22,492 in November.