2.752 new cases, 297 in ICUs and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours

Greek health authorities announced a record-breaking 43 new deaths on Wednesday raising the total number of fatalities to 909.

The number of new infections jumped to 2,752 cases which pushed the total number to 63,321.

Of the new cases, 635 were detected in the region of Attica and 777 in Thessaloniki.

Thirty-nine were reported at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The total number of intubated patients was 297 (average age was 65), while 347 have left ICU.