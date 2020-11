Deputy Interior Minister Theodoros Livanios, ELGA President Andreas Lykourentzos and Infrastructure Secretary General George Karagiannis were in Crete on Wednesday in order to assess the damage from the recent bad weather in the municipalities of Hersonissos (Heraklion Prefecture) and Mylopotamos (Rethymno Prefecture).

They were accompanied by Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, who is also a Heraklion MP, and Deputy Transport Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis, who is also MP for Rethymno.