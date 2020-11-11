Kontozamanis: Vaccination against COVID-19 in Greece at the same time as the rest of Europe

Τhe news of a potential Pfizer vaccine is positive and promising, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis said on Wednesday, while participating in an online event organised by IATA on the topic: “Leading Greece into a New Aviation Reality”. He underlined that “we will be ready to proceed with mass vaccinations from January 2021 onward.”

Kontozamanis said that the European Union has agreements with four vaccine producers and Greece is participating in all four of them. The minister also said that mass vaccination in Greece will begin at the same time as the rest of Europe, as soon as the vaccines are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).