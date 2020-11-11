Navy Hydrographic Service issues counter-NAVTEX for southeast Cretan sea

The Hellenic Navy Hydrographic Service (HNHS) station in Herakleion, Crete, on Wednesday issued a counter-NAVTEX, in response to Turkey’s illegal NAVTEX for activities within the Greek continental self.

Greece’s counter-NAVTEX underlines that the Turkish message comes from an unauthorised station and refers to unauthorised and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.

It also said that the Herakleion Navtex station has the authority to broadcast Navtex messages in the area and urges “all mariners to disregard Navtex message number FA50-1404/20”.

Earlier, the Antalya station issued a Navtex for surveys by the research vessel “Oruc Reis” up until November 23, in a sea area 14 nautical miles east of Rhodes and about 20 nautical miles northwest of the Kastellorizo island complex.