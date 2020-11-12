Greece’s Covid-19 deaths, ICU patients and new cases reach all-time highs

Greece on Thursday received the worst progress report it has seen since the start of the coronavirus crisis, recording all-time highs of 3,316 new cases, 50 deaths and 310 patients on ventilators.

The new figures published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) pushed the death toll 959 and total cases to 66,637, while also indicating that the second wave will not be ebbing anytime soon.

The record 310 patients on ventilators also bodes ill for the country’s Covid referral hospitals, which are struggling to cope with the sharp rise in admissions over the past few days. Of those 310 patients, 83% have underlying illnesses and/or age aged over 70.