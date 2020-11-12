Supermarkets to close at 20:30 as of Monday

Supermarkets will close at 20:30 from next Monday while on Sunday, November 15, they will not open, Alternate Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanasis told public broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

“At the moment the flow is normal and there are enough products, there is no reason for them to open on Sunday,” Papathanasis said and clarified that on Thursday and Friday they will operate until 21:00 and on Saturday until 20:00, as normal.

The measure will apply for the duration of the lockdown.