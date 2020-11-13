Chrisochoidis: No march for Polytechic anniversary; ‘there will be no exceptions’

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis on Friday made a dramatic plea to the political parties and citizens to abide by a ban of the customary march for the Polytechnic uprising anniversary on November 17 and also to show solidarity and avoid division, underlining that the police will strictly implement the law everywhere.

“We are experiencing the most difficult ordeal after the war… The march for the Polytechnic will not be held, in the same way that there was no parade on October 28 or on March 25 and Easter was not celebrated; there will be no exceptions,” Chrisochoidis said, adding that the ban was “an act of fairness and equal treatment with respect to the other anniversaries.”

“Streets and demonstrations spread the virus and breed disease,” underlined Chrisochoidis, adding: “It is not a time for confrontations when the cases are multiplying. It is not a time to put on shows for petty political gain while putting human lives at risk.”