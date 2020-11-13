Greece confirms 3,038 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 38 fatalities; 336 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 3,038 new coronavirus cases on Friday, of which 11 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 69,675 of which 4,601 relate to travel from abroad and 18,334 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 336 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 81.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 100 of them are women. Another 362 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 38 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 997 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 80 years, 96.9 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 399 were women.