Greece has a total of 1,143 beds in all types of intensive care units (ICUs), of which 313 are still available (27.5 pct), the Health ministry said in an update on Friday.

In terms of ICU beds dedicated exclusively to Covid-19, there are a total of 533 beds nationally, of which 142 are available (27 pct), it said.

Overall, Greece has 5,271 beds for confirmed coronavirus cases (including ICUs, negative pressure chambers and plain beds), and of these 2,841 are currently occupied on national level.