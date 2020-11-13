No patient with COVID-19 needing treatment has been denied bed in hospital

Νo patient with coronavirus that needs treatment has not been given a bed in either a hospital or an ICU, despite the crucial condition in the public hospitals in Thessaloniki, underlined the head of the 4th Health district Dimitris Tsalikakis to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Friday.

An additional 50 ICU beds are already operating or will open shortly in hospitals in northern Greece (27 of them in Thessaloniki) as announced by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Wednesday, at a meeting in Thessaloniki.

The COVID-19 caases are being treated only in public hospitals with the transfer of staff when necessary from other health structures. Additionally, new ICU beds are added with the transformation of neurosurgical and cardiosurgical clinics into ICUs for COVID-19 patients, as well as with the transformation of surgeries into ICUs.