Greece registers 2,422 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 63 fatalities; 443 in ICUs

Greece registered 2,422 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 6 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 78,825 of which 4,685 relate to travel from abroad and 20,225 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 443 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 81.5 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 143 of them are women. Another 392 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 63 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 1,228 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 80 years, 97.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 502 were women.

According to the geographical breakdown of Tuesday’s new infections, released in a separate telegram, the only three-digit figures were recorded in Thessaloniki region (652), Attica (588) and Larissa (164).