Hermes head, part of Herma column revealed during roadworks in downtown Athens

A municipality of Athens crew carrying out roadworks in Aiolou street in downtown Athens οn Friday revealed a head of Hermes, part of a Herma column.

The Culture Ministry in an announcement said that the find is in a good condition and has been transferred to an Antiquities Ephorate warehouse.

It is an original sculpture, probably dated to the end of the 4th or early 3rd century BC. The Herma columns were located on crossroads and were used as sign posts.

On his part, the mayor of Athens Kostas Bakoyannis posted on his facebook account “It was found only one a half metre below during roadworks in Aiolou street at Aghia Irini square. It is already at the Antiquities Ephorate. Unique Athens! Pride and admiration”