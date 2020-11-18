Blankets, coats and slippers return to supermarket shelves

A week after a ban was introduced on the sale of a number of products by supermarkets, the Development Ministry has issued new regulations that as of Wednesday allow the sale of some of those commodities, as they are seen to be necessary for households to tackle the upcoming colder weather.

The products that will return to supermarket shelves as of this morning include slippers, sheets, blankets, duvets, heating appliances, coats and plug protectors, among others.

Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Parliament a major supermarket chain unjustifiably raised the prices of basic food commodities when the lockdown was announced.