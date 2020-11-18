Greece has assumed presidency of the Mediterranean Diet network in 2021

Greece has assumed the presidency and coordination of the actions that will be carried out within the framework of the “Mediterranean Diet” network in the year 2021.

Specifically, according to a relevant announcement of the Maniatakeio Foundation, the presidency will focus on strengthening the cooperation of the network, as well as the connection of the nutritional model with education, sustainability and the impact of climate change.

In particular, the municipality of Pylos-Nestoros and the Maniatakeio Foundation initiated the organisation by Morocco of an intergovernmental teleconference on Monday, November 16, which concluded Morocco’s mandate as coordinator of joint actions by the network of countries and their emblematic communities that supported the addition of the Mediterranean Diet to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO.

During the teleconference the organisers presented the work they have done during the year. Then the representatives of the ministries of the seven countries, as well as the representatives of the emblematic communities (Greece-Koroni, Spain-Soria, Italy – Cilento, Croatia – Hvar & Brac, Cyprus-Agros, Morocco – Chefchaouen and Portugal-Tavira) presented the actions they have developed to preserve and promote the Mediterranean Diet as well as their synergies with other stakeholders. At the end of the teleconference, Greece claimed and assumed the presidency of the “family” of the Mediterranean Diet for next year.