New draft bill on stricter recycling rules goes on public consultation

A new draft bill promoting recycling and incorporating related European Union directives was posted for public consultation by Environment & Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday.

The bill will be open to commentary by public agencies and related individuals until December 4.

It provides specific deadlines between the end of 2021 and January 2022 for setting up separate collection bins (plastic, paper, metal, and glass) at facilities where people tend to collect, including schools, hotels, ports and banks. In addition, it requires separate collection of toxic home waste (e.g. chlorine products, paint) by municipalities.

Specific articles include incentives for consumers to return aluminum cans, fees for sending waste to landfills (15 euros per ton), and fines for local governments and businesses that do not comply with EU directives on solid or liquid waste management (starting July 2022).