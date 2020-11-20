New record in Covid-19 deaths, higher number of intubations

A record number of 72 patients died from Covid-19 in the latest data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Friday.

This raised the overall number of fatalities to 1,419 since the pandemic begun. The median age of those who died was 80 years.

EODY also reported 2,581 new infections, which drove the total number to 87,812.

Of these new cases, 38 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The total number of intubated patients rose to 519 (average age was 65), while 440 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,200,427 PCR tests and 141,237 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.

